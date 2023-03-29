Shreve was informed Wednesday that he'll be included on Detroit's Opening Day roster, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Tigers still have to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for him, but Shreve earns a spot with the big club after forging a 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB over eight innings in eight appearances in the Grapefruit League. The southpaw will likely start the campaign in a middle-innings role, but given Detroit's lack of established options in the bullpen, he could quickly move into higher-leverage opportunities.