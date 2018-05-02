Tigers' James McCann: Goes deep in win
McCann went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a pair of strikeouts in Wednesday's win over the Rays.
The solo shot was a big one, as it tied the score in the seventh inning to help pave the way for Detroit's 12-inning win. McCann is starting to heat up a bit at the plate, hitting .375 (6-for-16) with a pair of RBI over the last four games to bring his slash line to .259/.301/.412 on the year.
