Baez went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's 1-0 win over the White Sox. He also stole a base.

Baez manufactured the game's lone run in the third inning. He led off the frame with a single, stole second, then advanced to third and scored on a pair of sacrifice flies. While it's a decently promising start for the shortstop, it was concerning to see him bat eighth on Opening Day. Baez may be able to have a bounceback campaign in 2024, though it would help his cause if he's able to move up in the order.