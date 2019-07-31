Wentz was traded from the Braves to the Tigers along with Travis Demeritte in exchange for Shane Greene, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

The 21-year-old lefty was the 40th overall pick in 2016, but his stock has slipped since then. He has a 4.72 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 100:45 K:BB in 103 innings at Double-A. It's possible that he could rebound with this change of scenery and develop into a back-end starter for the Tigers.