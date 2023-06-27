Detroit activated Manning (foot) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday versus the Rangers.
Manning is finally ready to return to the Tigers' rotation after missing more than 10 weeks because of a fracture in his right foot. He struggled to command the ball on his three-start minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo and makes for a risky fantasy streamer against the dangerous Texas lineup.
