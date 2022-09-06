Greene is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Angels.
Greene went 0-for-3 with a walk Monday to snap a 13-game hit streak, and he'll take a seat Tuesday after making 35 straight starts in center field. Willi Castro will man center field while Akil Baddoo enters the lineup in left.
