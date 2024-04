Greene went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's loss to the A's.

Greene's eighth inning shot to right center just cleared the wall and represented the loan run for the Tigers on Sunday. Despite a slow start to the season that has seen him collect just six hits in 32 at-bats through nine games, Greene has homered three times thus far, showing some early power after collecting a total of 16 dingers over 754 at-bats during his first two seasons with the Tigers.