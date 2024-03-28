The Tigers placed Gipson-Long (groin) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Gipson-Long didn't pitch during the Grapefruit League while battling a left groin strain, so his move to the IL to begin the regular season was fully expected. After an eye-opening finish to the 2023 campaign over his first four big-league starts with the Tigers, Gipson-Long had been expected to compete for a rotation this spring, if the groin injury hadn't cropped up. Because of the missed time in addition to the Tigers' other rotation options being in generally good health, Gipson-Long could be optioned to Triple-A Toledo once he completes a minor-league rehab assignment. Per MLB.com, Gipson-Long has resumed facing hitters in live batting practice as of last week, so he shouldn't be far away from reporting to an affiliate for game action.