Turnbull remains away from the rest of his teammates due to COVID-19 protocols and may miss most of the rest of camp, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch expressed pessimism Sunday that Turnbull would be able to do much before the end of camp. He built up to four innings in his most recent spring appearance, but the delay may still cause him to miss a turn or two in the rotation to start the year.