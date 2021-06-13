Ober is scheduled to stay in the Minnesota rotation for at least one more start, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "I'd like for Bailey to get on a nice routine right now," manager Rocco Baldelli said. "He's been throwing the ball very well and he's been very productive in his starts, so we're going to tell him to just get ready to go pitch."

Ober will take the place of Matt Shoemaker, who has moved to the bullpen. Ober has a solid 10.4 K/9 and 1.4 BB/9, but has given up three home runs in 13 innings. He'll need to keep the ball in the park to keep a spot in the rotation. With the Twins far behind in the standings, they're likely to give Ober and other young pitchers extended trials in the rotation.