Ober gave up one run with seven strikeouts and no walks over three innings in Saturday's spring training loss to Philadelphia. He reached a carer-high 94.8 mph with his fastball, and Ober said he hopes to gain more velocity from offseason workouts, MLB.com reports.

Ober, however, also reached 94 mph with his fastball last spring, according to the report, but averaged just 91.4 mph on his fastball during the regular season. Still, his outing Saturday shows he's nearly in mid-season form. While Ober may not have an overpowering fastball, it's offset by his outstanding control (5% BB%) and above average off-speed pitches (slider, curve ball, change-up). He's set to be a vital part of Minnesota's rotation.