Santana looks set to be used against both right-handed and left-handed pitching at first base with Alex Kirilloff primarily being used at DH, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Santana is hitting 6-for-17 with a home run in six games this spring.

When the Twins signed Santana it was assumed he'd platoon with the lefty Kirilloff at first base, but this report makes it sound like Santana could be set for everyday duty. Kirilloff would then platoon with several right-handed batters at DH. Last season marked Santana's best year at the plate since 2019, as he slashed .240/.318/.429 with 23 homers and 86 RBI between the Pirates and Brewers.