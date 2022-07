Archer (hip) was activated from the 15-day injured list and is starting Sunday's contest against the White Sox.

After missing the minimum 15 days with hip tightness, Archer will be back on the mound for Sunday's final game before the All-Star break. The right-hander has produced a strong 3.08 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 61.1 innings in 15 starts this season, though his 47 punchouts leave much to be desired. He'll look to finish the first half strong as the Twins take on the White Sox.