Pagan (5-1) earned the win Sunday against the White Sox. He didn't allow a hit or walk while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Since an ugly outing on June 11 where he gave up three runs and took a loss, Pagan has allowed just two runs in his last 16 innings with a 16:6 K:BB ratio. He's moved into higher-leverage spots as a result. His many high-profile bad outings in key spots in close games the past two seasons still likely limits his upside, however, as he may not move into a top set-up role. Pagan has one of the worst Win Probably Added (WPA) metrics among relievers the last two years (-.022 this season) as a measure of his high-leverage struggles.