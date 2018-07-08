Rodney struck out one and allowed one run on two hits but still secured his 19th save in Saturday's 5-4 win over Baltimore.

Thankfully the Twins entered the ninth inning with a two-run cushion, as Jonathan Schoop -- who advanced to second base on fielder's indifference -- scored when Rodney allowed a two-out double to Jace Peterson. The 41-year-old has converted 19-of-24 save opportunities this season and has a 3.16 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with 35 strikeouts over 31.1 innings.