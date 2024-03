Kepler was removed from Thursday's game against the Royals after fouling a ball off his right leg, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Kepler initially remained in the game to finish his at-bat after getting checked out by trainers, but he was replaced once the Twins took the field in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Twins will take a look at the 31-year-old outfielder and should have more information in the near future.