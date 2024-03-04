Kepler went 1-for-3 with his first home run of the spring in Sunday's Grapefruit League tie with Tampa Bay.

Kepler got off to a somewhat slow start as the homer was his first hit of the spring (1-for-12), but the veteran doesn't need to worry about his job security. After another offseason of trade rumors, Kepler enters the spring as the starting right fielder. He could see fewer at-bats against left-handed pitching with the Twins signing right-handed hitting Manuel Margot, but Kepler's .751 OPS against lefties last season continued a recent improvement against southpaws.