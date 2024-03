Kepler (pectoral) will start in right field and bat sixth in Monday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta.

Kepler missed a few days due a pectoral issue and the Twins were concerned enough to order an MRI. However, nothing serious turned up, and Kepler's relatively quick return to action indicates he's in the clear for Opening Day. Despite persistent trade rumors over the last year or so, Kepler remains in Minnesota and projects to start against most opposing right-handers to begin 2024.