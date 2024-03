Manager Rocco Baldelli noted after Thursday's 4-1 win over the Royals that X-rays on Kepler's right leg came back negative, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Kepler managed to finish his at-bat after the foul ball, but he didn't take the field in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Twins have Friday off, which gives the team an extra day to see how Kepler feels ahead of Saturday's contest. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts before exiting Thursday.