Twins' Miguel Sano: Sitting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Sano is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Orioles.
He gets a day off as Willians Astudillo fills in at first base and bats sixth. 0-for-18 in his last five games, Sano could certainly benefit from a night on the bench.
