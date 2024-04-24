Sano will start at third base and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Sano will make his seventh straight start Wednesday, including his fourth in a row at the hot corner. With Anthony Rendon () on the injured list, Sano looks as though he'll handle an everyday role at third base, at least while he continues to hold his own at the plate. Though Sano hasn't provided much in the way of counting stats through his first 19 games of the season (one home run, eight runs and five RBI), he's hitting .281 and getting on base at a .373 clip.