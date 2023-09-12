Benintendi isn't in the White Sox's lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against Kansas City, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Benintendi went 0-for-3 with a walk and came around to score in the first game of Tuesday's slate, and he'll be replaced in left field by Trayce Thompson for the second half of the twin bill.
