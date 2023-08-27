Benintendi went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Saturday against the Athletics.

Benintendi managed only two home runs across his first 117 games with the White Sox, but he now has three homers across his last five starts. He's hit particularly well of late, as he has at least one hit in 10 of his last 12 games while maintaining a .333 average with seven RBI and nine runs scored in that span. Benintendi's performance remains underwhelming overall, though his recent surge has pushed his OPS over .700 for the season.