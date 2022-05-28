Keuchel was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Saturday.

Keuchel signed a three-year, $55.5 million contract with Chicago prior to the 2020 season, and while he did give the team a 1.99 ERA in the first year of his deal, it's become apparent over the last two seasons that he just doesn't have it anymore. A 5.28 ERA last year was bad enough, but that figure ballooned to 7.88 through eight starts this season as he walked as many batters as he struck out. His formerly elite groundball rate also dipped to a merely good 50.8 percent, a career low. As a 34-year-old with that sort of recent track record and a fastball that averages 88.2 mph, he's unlikely to generate much interest on the open market and is all but guaranteed not to get claimed while a team still has to take on the entirety of his remaining contract.