White Sox general manager Rick Hahn strongly hinted that Dunning will likely be called up from the team's alternate training site to start Wednesday's game against the Tigers, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. "We'll probably have a pretty good pitching matchup between some young guys," Hahn said of Wednesday's game.

Detroit has already confirmed that one of its top pitching prospects in Casey Mize will take the hill Wednesday for his MLB debut, and on the White Sox side, Dunning best fits the bill of the "young guy" Hahn is referring to. Since Carlos Rodon (shoulder) was placed on the injured list Aug. 4, the White Sox have used Matt Foster as the opener for two bullpen games when the fifth starter's turn has come up, but Dunning looks like he could get a real chance to stake his claim to a rotation spot. Though Dunning is healthy after missing the entire 2019 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, expect the White Sox to put a cap on his pitch count Wednesday, assuming he ends up receiving the starting nod.