Jimenez was promoted from High-A Winston-Salem to Double-A Birmingham, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

Aside from a brief absence due to a bruised foot, Jimenez has only enhanced his standing in the eyes of prospect hounds since getting shipped from the Cubs to the White Sox in a July 13 blockbuster deal. The 20-year-old slashed a scintillating .345/.410/.682 across 122 plate appearances with Winston-Salem, collecting 27 extra-base hits while maintaining respectable walk (9.8 percent) and strikeout (17.2 percent) rates. If Jimenez is able to demonstrate similar power production and plate discipline upon moving up a rung on the minor-league ladder, he'll have a legitimate case for opening the 2018 campaign as the top overall prospect in the sport.