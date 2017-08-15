White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Moving up to Double-A
Jimenez was promoted from High-A Winston-Salem to Double-A Birmingham, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.
Aside from a brief absence due to a bruised foot, Jimenez has only enhanced his standing in the eyes of prospect hounds since getting shipped from the Cubs to the White Sox in a July 13 blockbuster deal. The 20-year-old slashed a scintillating .345/.410/.682 across 122 plate appearances with Winston-Salem, collecting 27 extra-base hits while maintaining respectable walk (9.8 percent) and strikeout (17.2 percent) rates. If Jimenez is able to demonstrate similar power production and plate discipline upon moving up a rung on the minor-league ladder, he'll have a legitimate case for opening the 2018 campaign as the top overall prospect in the sport.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Being considered for promotion•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Nearly completes cycle in return to lineup•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Dealing with foot bruise•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Off to good start with new org•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Traded to White Sox•
-
Cubs' Eloy Jimenez: Showing improved approach at High-A•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...