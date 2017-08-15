Play

Jimenez was promoted from High-A Winston-Salem to Double-A Birmingham, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

Aside from a brief absence due to a bruised foot, Jimenez has only enhanced his standing in the eyes of prospect hounds since getting shipped from the Cubs to the White Sox in a July 13 blockbuster deal. The 20-year-old slashed a scintillating .345/.410/.682 across 122 plate appearances with Winston-Salem, collecting 27 extra-base hits while maintaining respectable walk (9.8 percent) and strikeout (17.2 percent) rates. If Jimenez is able to demonstrate similar power production and plate discipline upon moving up a rung on the minor-league ladder, he'll have a legitimate case for opening the 2018 campaign as the top overall prospect in the sport.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast