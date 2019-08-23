White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Not starting Friday
Jimenez (hip) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers.
Jimenez was scratched from Thursday's starting nine with hip soreness and will sit out his second straight contest. Manager Rick Renteria said the team was simply being cautious with his absence, so there's a chance he could return for one of the final two games of the series. Leury Garcia will slide over to left field while Adam Engel starts in center.
