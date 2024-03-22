Brebbia (calf) threw allowed one hit and struck out one across one scoreless inning in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Royals.

Brebbia worked in a minor-league game Monday but was able to appear in big-league action for the first time this spring. According to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times, Brebbia is expected to be ready for Opening Day, barring a setback. The closer role is undefined heading into the regular season, so Brebbia may pick up save chances if he proves to be healthy.