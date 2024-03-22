Brebbia (calf) threw allowed one hit and struck out one across one scoreless inning in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Royals.
Brebbia worked in a minor-league game Monday but was able to appear in big-league action for the first time this spring. According to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times, Brebbia is expected to be ready for Opening Day, barring a setback. The closer role is undefined heading into the regular season, so Brebbia may pick up save chances if he proves to be healthy.
More News
-
White Sox's John Brebbia: Goes through drills•
-
White Sox's John Brebbia: Works one inning•
-
White Sox's John Brebbia: Set to pitch in MiLB game Monday•
-
White Sox's John Brebbia: Another live BP coming Friday•
-
White Sox's John Brebbia: Facing hitters Wednesday•
-
White Sox's John Brebbia: On track for Opening Day•