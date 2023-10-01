Clevinger (9-9) took the loss Saturday, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks over 1.2 innings against the Padres. He struck out two.

Clevinger hadn't allowed more than six hits or two earned runs in any of his previous four starts but he yielded four runs in the first frame and two more in the second, giving up seven hits in his shortest outing of the season. The 32-year-old hurler had been on quite the run since returning from a biceps injury July 29, posting a 6-4 record with a 2.96 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 55:12 K:BB across 67 innings. However, Saturday's dud increased Clevinger's season-long ERA from 3.40 to 3.77 to go with his 1.23 WHIP and 110:40 K:BB across 131.1 innings - his highest total since 2018.