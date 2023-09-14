Clevinger (7-8) allowed two runs on six hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over six innings, but he took the loss Wednesday versus the Royals.

Clevinger limited the damage to a two-run home run from Michael Massey in the second inning. That was enough for the loss, as the White Sox were defeated 7-1. Clevinger has gone at least seven innings in four of his last six starts, allowing just three runs in those games, though he's given up 12 runs over nine innings in the two poorer outings in that span. The right-hander now has a 3.61 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 101:38 K:BB through 114.2 innings over 21 starts this season. He's projected for a road start versus the Nationals next week.