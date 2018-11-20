Zavala's contract was selected from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

Zavala was added to the White Sox's 40-man roster for protection ahead of the Rule 5 draft. He split time between Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham in 2018, hitting a combined .258/.317/.418 with 13 homers across 104 games. The 25-year-old backstop will likely head back to Triple-A to begin the 2019 season after struggling during his first stint with the Knights (.243/.267/.359 across 48 games).

More News
Our Latest Stories