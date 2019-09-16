White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Collects three hits, steals base

Moncada went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 11-10 loss to Seattle.

Moncada has now reached double-digit stolen bases in two straight seasons with his 10th of the year Sunday. The 24-year-old has knocked three hits in four of his last six games, boosting his average to .308 and his OPS to .900.

