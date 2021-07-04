Moncada took batting practice Sunday and could return for Monday's series opener in Minnesota, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The 26-year-old is not playing Sunday and has been out since Thursday, when he was removed from the game with a bruised right hand. Jake Burger is starting at third base Sunday, and figures to do so Monday if Moncada is ultimately unable to play.
