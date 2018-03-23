Yankees' Aaron Judge: Experiments at leadoff position
Manager Aaron Boone placed Judge atop the order for Friday's Grapefruit League game against Boston, and may consider keeping him there for the start of the 2018 season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Mike Trout was the only player in the American League who had a better on-base percentage (.442) than Judge last season (.422), which has given Boone pause when contemplating the alignment of his lineup. For Friday's spring game, Judge will be followed by Giancarlo Stanton, Greg Bird and then Gary Sanchez, with Brett Gardner hitting out of the nine-hole. Judge remarked that "there's all different types of leadoff hitters," going as far as mentioning George Springer of the Astros, who can provide power numbers out of the spot. The outfielder admitted that he hasn't sat atop the order since his high school days, and that he only hit there once, but that he's open to anything. Though this is just an experiment with Opening Day approaching next week, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Judge batting leadoff every once in a while when the team faces a southpaw.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Showcases power Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: On track for Opening Day•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Returns to action Friday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Starting at DH on Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Doesn't expect to feel 100 percent until Opening Day•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: To make spring debut Wednesday•
-
Podcast: New mock draft strategies
Do you ever experiment with new strategies in a mock draft? We did, and we didn’t like the...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
There's only one Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani is a one-of-a-kind player, and we'll treat him like that in your Fantasy lea...
-
Hold on: Ranking top non-closers
Relievers are mostly valued for their saves in Fantasy Baseball, but in the right format, even...