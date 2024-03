Judge (abdomen) is not in Monday's lineup against the Phillies, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Judge hit off a tee, hit soft-toss pitching and hit off a pitching machine Sunday, and it sounds like something he would have played through in the regular season, but they're playing it safe right now. The Yankees are off Tuesday, so Judge will get a couple more days at least to rest without playing in an exhibition game. Trent Grisham starts in center field and will bat seventh Monday.