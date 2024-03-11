Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Judge is "mid-spring beat up" and is not expected to return to Grapefruit League play until Wednesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The skipper didn't elaborate any further as to what Judge is dealing with, but the fact that he expects him to be back in a couple days is a good sign. Judge -- who is expected to mostly play center field this season for the Yankees -- is 2-for-14 with a double in six games so far this spring.