Contrary to what manager Aaron Boone had predicted Wednesday, Judge didn't make his return to the Yankees' Grapefruit League lineup Saturday versus the Blue Jays, but the 31-year-old has still able to take some steps forward this weekend in his recovery from abdominal discomfort. He's been able to hit in some fashion each of the past three days, as he took live batting practice Friday and Saturday in addition to Sunday's workout. Judge has said that he would have been ready to play Saturday if the regular season was already underway, but the Yankees understandably erred on the side of caution with the slugger and held him out. He could draw back into the Yankees' spring lineup within the next few days.