Manager Aaron Boone expressed concern over Drury's status and said that he will undergo "extensive tests" Monday to find a cause for the infielder's blurred vision and severe migraines, Wallace Matthews of The Athletic reports.

Drury was placed on the 10-day disabled list after exiting Friday's game against Baltimore in the sixth inning. More will be known on his situation following Monday's tests. Expect to see Miguel Andujar scoop up a fair share of the starts at the hot corner while Drury is sidelined.