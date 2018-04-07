Yankees' Brandon Drury: Will undergo tests Monday
Manager Aaron Boone expressed concern over Drury's status and said that he will undergo "extensive tests" Monday to find a cause for the infielder's blurred vision and severe migraines, Wallace Matthews of The Athletic reports.
Drury was placed on the 10-day disabled list after exiting Friday's game against Baltimore in the sixth inning. More will be known on his situation following Monday's tests. Expect to see Miguel Andujar scoop up a fair share of the starts at the hot corner while Drury is sidelined.
