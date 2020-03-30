Yankees' Brooks Kriske: May get callup if rosters expand
Kriske could join the Yankees prior to Opening Day if MLB opts to expand rosters at the start of the season, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.
The Yankees optioned Kriske to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on March 9, seemingly closing the door on his chances to break camp with the big-league club. However, it is widely expected that Major League Baseball will expand rosters at the beginning of the campaign to compensate for a shortened spring training, thus opening the door a crack for Kriske to be promoted to the majors. While he remains a longshot to open the season with the Yankees, Kriske's odds are boosted by the fact that he is already on the 40-man roster.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, strategy
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Goldschmidt
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Select Elvis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, sims
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...