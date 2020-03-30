Kriske could join the Yankees prior to Opening Day if MLB opts to expand rosters at the start of the season, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

The Yankees optioned Kriske to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on March 9, seemingly closing the door on his chances to break camp with the big-league club. However, it is widely expected that Major League Baseball will expand rosters at the beginning of the campaign to compensate for a shortened spring training, thus opening the door a crack for Kriske to be promoted to the majors. While he remains a longshot to open the season with the Yankees, Kriske's odds are boosted by the fact that he is already on the 40-man roster.