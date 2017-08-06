Yankees' Chase Headley: Homers in win

Headley went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Saturday's win over Cleveland.

Headley lacks the power and speed to be a standout virtual option, but he sports a respectable .272 batting average and .351 on-base percentage with 43 RBI and 49 runs for the campaign, so there are plenty of settings where he's a serviceable option. Additionally, the veteran projects to remain a staple in the Yankee lineup moving forward, so being attached to a strong offense helps his fantasy floor.