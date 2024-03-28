Holmes worked around three hits to deliver a scoreless ninth inning, earning the save in a 5-4 win over the Astros on Thursday.

It certainly appeared that Houston was poised to tie the game in the ninth after two of the first three batters reached safely off Holmes. However, Juan Soto threw out Mauricio Dubon at home for the second out, preserving the one-run lead, before Holmes coaxed a groundout off the bat of Alex Bregman to seal the victory. While Thursday's outing may have been more tenuous than Holmes would have liked, the 31-year-old right-hander appears to be locked into the closing job in New York. Holmes recorded 24 saves last season, pitching to a 2.86 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP and 71:23 K:BB across 63 innings.