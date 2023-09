Holmes picked up the save in Tuesday's 2-0 victory over the Blue Jays. He allowed one hit and no walks with no strikeouts in a scoreless inning.

Holmes handled business in the ninth inning, taking 19 pitches to lock down the win and push his career-high in saves up to 23. The 30-year-old righty has been superb over his last 12 appearances, tossing 12 innings to the tune of a 0.75 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB. Holmes has pitched to a 2.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 69:23 K:BB overall this year.