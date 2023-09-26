Holmes earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Monday, striking out two batters in a perfect inning.

Holmes threw 13 of his 15 pitches for a strike in the outing, retiring all three batters he faced to preserve a two-run advantage. The right-hander has converted all six of his save chances in September, giving up only one earned run over 10 innings. That's a marked improvement over August, when Holmes posted a 7.84 ERA and 1.84 WHIP across 10.1 frames. Overall, he's converted 22 of 25 save opportunities while registering a 2.95 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 69:23 K:B across 61 innings.