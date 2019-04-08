Frazier is in the lineup for a second straight game on Monday, hitting eighth and playing left field for the Yankees' tilt with the Astros.

Coming off a monster four-hit, two-homer effort against Baltimore on Sunday, manager Aaron Boone will stick with the hot hand and keep Frazier's bat in the lineup against Houston. Frazier was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre out of necessity due to a plethora of injuries for the Yankees, but he's responded by slashing .412/.421/.941 and launching three homers over 17 at-bats. If he keeps raking like that, it will be hard for Boone to deny him regular at-bats, particularly with the club's current health struggles.