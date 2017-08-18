Yankees' Dellin Betances: Will not be available out of pen Friday
Betances will not be available to pitch in Friday's game against the Red Sox, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The Yankees had to turn to Betances in a save situation Thursday with Aroldis Chapman ailing, but the club is hoping to have Chapman back for Friday's series opener. Regardless, manager Joe Girardi will avoid using Betances to prevent having him take the mound two days in a row. Look for Betances to be available if needed as early as Saturday.
