LeMahieu went 2-for-3 in Sunday's loss to Miami and finished the campaign with an MLB-best .364 batting average.

LeMahieu's finish atop the leaderboard makes him the first player in modern major-league history to win a batting crown in both leagues. After a superb first campaign with the Yankees in 2019, the veteran's performance this season was even better as he posted a career-best 1.011 OPS; meanwhile, his 10 homers and career-high .226 ISO dispel the notion that last season's power breakthrough was a fluke. LeMahieu enters the postseason swinging a hot stick -- he batted an even .400 with four homers and 13 RBI over his final 13 games.