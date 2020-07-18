The Yankees do not believe that German (suspension) is retiring, as his since-deleted Instagram post suggested he intended to do Friday, Bob Klapisch of The New York Times reports.
German still has 63 games remaining on his 81-game domestic violence suspension, meaning he'll miss the entirety of this year as well as the first three games of the 2021 season. Whether or not he remains a major-league player at that point remains to be seen.
More News
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Announces departure from baseball•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Involved in minor car accident•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Not attending spring training•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Handed suspension•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Administrative leave extended•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Won't pitch again this season•