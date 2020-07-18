The Yankees do not believe that German (suspension) is retiring, as his since-deleted Instagram post suggested he intended to do Friday, Bob Klapisch of The New York Times reports.

German still has 63 games remaining on his 81-game domestic violence suspension, meaning he'll miss the entirety of this year as well as the first three games of the 2021 season. Whether or not he remains a major-league player at that point remains to be seen.