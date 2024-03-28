The Yankees placed Cole on the 60-day injured list Thursday with right elbow inflammation.

The initial timetable for Cole's return from his right elbow injury was 1-to-2 months, but clearly it's going to be closer to the latter end of that span. The hope is that the reigning American League Cy Young winner will be ready to begin a throwing program in a couple weeks, but the Yankees will not rush what will be a slow and steady build-up.