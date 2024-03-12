Yankees manager Aaron Boone acknowledged Tuesday that Cole (elbow) is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Boone did not have an update on the results of the MRI on Cole's right elbow, but even if the news is good there the hurler won't have enough time to ramp back up for the opener. Cole is slated for more tests Tuesday and Boone anticipates it being "a couple of days until everybody weighs in on it." Boland suspects Marcus Stroman would take Cole's spot as the Yankees' Opening Day starter, although the club hasn't declared anything yet.