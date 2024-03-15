Cole (elbow) will rest and receive treatment to recover from his elbow injury after it was determined Thursday that surgery won't be necessary, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Cole was examined by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who determined that there was no tear in Cole's UCL. As a result, the right-hander will be able to avoid surgery of any kind. An exact timeline for Cole's return to the mound remains unclear, though he is expected to be sidelined for at least 1-to-2 months.